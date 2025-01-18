US Soldiers Take Photos from an Aircraft Carrier Via CCP App

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

US soldiers are sharing videos from an aircraft carrier via the CCP’s REDnote App. It’s literally called “REDnote.” The Chinese Communist Party controls all companies in China.

Military discipline is lost, but they probably know their pronouns. Soldiers used to go to prison for things like this.

The app description of Google Play: REDnote, the overseas version of the leading social platform “Xiaohongshu” in China, is a dynamic lifestyle platform for young people to share experiences, explore a real, beautiful, and diverse world, and find the lifestyle they desire.


