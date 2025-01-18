US Soldiers Take Photos from an Aircraft Carrier Via CCP App

US soldiers are sharing videos from an aircraft carrier via the CCP’s REDnote App. It’s literally called “REDnote.” The Chinese Communist Party controls all companies in China.

Military discipline is lost, but they probably know their pronouns. Soldiers used to go to prison for things like this.

The app description of Google Play: REDnote, the overseas version of the leading social platform “Xiaohongshu” in China, is a dynamic lifestyle platform for young people to share experiences, explore a real, beautiful, and diverse world, and find the lifestyle they desire.

WATCH US soldiers have taken to the Chinese Red Note app, sharing videos directly from an aircraft carrier. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/osjII9LQ47 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 18, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email