The DC Women’s March No One Cares About

Another Women’s March took place in DC today. It was rebranded as the People’s March. They had far fewer attendees than in the past and a less enthusiastic crowd. Most people watching don’t care any longer.

Their nonstop shrieking has worn people out. It’s likely organized and funded by Democrat NGOs and dark money. This is just a Democrat movement to get out the vote for them.

These are the men of the Women’s/People’s March:

No one cares anymore.

A low energy Women’s March in DC has signs glorifying abortion and promoting racism. There’s someone wearing blueface and everyone looks miserable. A sign reads, ‘WE WILL NOT BE SILENT.” They’re right. It’s America and they have free speech. They still will under Trump. pic.twitter.com/zKyzQHJp1d — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 18, 2025

HOLY SMOKES. The organizers of the pink hat “Women’s March” asked DC for permits to allow for 50,000 protesters this year, but police say they expect just 25,000 to show up. They claimed to have had a million show up in 2016. The resistance is dead. pic.twitter.com/NM322mzwJl — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 18, 2025

It’s unlikely they had 25,000. It could be 10,000 at most.

They still don’t know what a woman is. They don’t realize they’ve become people we simply laugh at.

Ironically, the Women’s March is purging women.

LMAO As of today, individuals participating in the “Women’s March” still don’t know what a ‘woman’ is.pic.twitter.com/Iys0Qkedyb — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 18, 2025

More nonsense from these people:

LIB PROTESTOR: The Laken Riley bill is an immigrant bashing bill. REPORTER: Do you know who Laken Riley is? PROTESTOR: Um, I – when I read it, haha… I can’t retain the information. I didn’t retain. REPORTER: She was k*lled by an illegal. PROTESTOR: That might have been… pic.twitter.com/HFlytgE5Jt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 18, 2025

The People Who Funded Past Women’s Marches

One of the three top sponsors of the 2019 March is the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the “dark money” political nonprofit arm of Planned Parenthood.

Dark money connections pop up again, with New American Leaders, described as “a movement for inclusive democracy by preparing first and second generation Americans to use their power and potential in elected office.’ It is affiliated with the 501c New American Leaders Action Fund. The outside spending group spent $124,998 to support six Democratic House candidates in 2018.

The Center for Popular Democracy Action, another non-disclosing group listed as a Women’s March partner, spent $326,091 in the 2018 midterms. The group spent the largest amount of their 2018 cash, $209,626, in support of former Sen. Bill Nelson’s (D-Fla.) failed re-election. Another nonprofit affiliated with the group, Living United for Change in Arizona, spent $101,819 in support of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Additionally, 350.org, an organization focused on building a “grassroots climate movement,” is one of the March partners. Affiliated with the organization is the 350.org Action Fund, which keeps its donors a secret. The fund spent more than $98,000 to oppose President Donald Trump in the 2016 cycle. Since then there has been no additional data reported.

The other two sponsors for this year’s march are the ACLU and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). While the AFT isn’t dark money, both organizations are still big players in campaign finance.

Groups like Ultraviolet, Mainers for Accountable Leadership, Pride Fund to End Gun Violence, and others are listed as partners and also contribute to political campaigns, unsurprisingly primarily to Democrats and Democratic causes.

