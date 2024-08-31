DOJ Threatens 2 Small Wisconsin Towns for Wanting to Hand Count Ballots

The DOJ threatens to sue two Wisconsin towns, Thornapple and Lawrence, because they are returning to hand-counting ballots.

Attorney General Merrick Garland sent them a threatening letter “authorizing the filing of a lawsuit” unless they complied.

Garland is pretending the handicapped won’t be able to vote. The DOJ and the disability rights NGO appear to be coordinating this.

The DOJ claims hand counting ballots is against the law.

The complaint filed by Disability Rights Wisconsin says the Town of Thornapple violated the federal Help America Vote Act by not making electronic voting machines available to people with disabilities during the April and August primaries.

“By ceasing to use electronic voting equipment and, instead, exclusively using paper ballots completed and tabulated by hand, Respondents are no longer using voting systems that are accessible for individuals with disabilities in a manner that provides the same opportunity for access and participation (including privacy and independence) as for other voters,” the complaint said.

They need to be re-introduced to the Help America Vote Act of 2002.

It is not against the law. Nothing prevents a state from returning to the voting system they used before HAVA that regulated the machine counting of the votes.

It is voluntary.

Section 301 (c) CONSTRUCTION.

(1) IN GENERAL.—Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit a State or jurisdiction that used a particular type of voting system in the elections for Federal office held in November 2000 from using the same type of system after the effective date of this section, so long as the system meets or is modified to meet the requirements of this section.

(2) PROTECTION OF PAPER BALLOT VOTING SYSTEMS.—For purposes of subsection

(a)(1)(A)(i), the term ‘‘verify’’ may not be defined in a manner that makes it impossible for a paper ballot voting system to meet the requirements of such sub section or to be modified to meet such requirements.

Now, I ask you, why would this be an issue if they aren’t planning to cheat? These are small communities.

They do want to cheat. That’s why they brought in tens of millions of illegal aliens., and gave them driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers.

Good morning patriots. We need to vote in such large numbers that we can beat the cheat. The Border Czar has made it so easy for illegals to get a social security number as soon as they come in contact with an ICE agent. Just three quick steps and suddenly you’re an American… pic.twitter.com/OUuDefOBvV — Victoria ⏳ (@Loveof1776) August 31, 2024

