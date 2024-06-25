US Surgeon General Declares Gun Violence a Public Health Crisis

U.S. Surgeon General declares firearm violence a public health crisis to open the way for unlimited gun control.

Vivek H. Murthy called on the nation to address gun violence with the vigor used to reduce deaths and injuries from tobacco and motor vehicle crashes. He is doing what the Biden administration [staffed with Obama, Soros, and Clinton personnel] wants.

Why not declare gangs, Democrat pro-criminal policies, and open borders public health crises since these are the root causes of the problems besetting the nation?

“The surgeon general’s advisory marked the first time the nation’s leading voice on public health — the same office that in the 1960s highlighted the lethal consequences of cigarette smoking — had issued an urgent pronouncement on deaths related to firearms. The 39-page advisory underscores the significant physical and mental toll of gun violence on communities nationwide,” writes WaPo authors.

“Overall, deaths caused by guns rose to a three-decade high in 2021, driven by increases in homicides and suicides, the advisory says. In 2022, more than half of all gun deaths were from suicide, while 40 percent of firearms deaths were homicides.”

Democrat toady Vivek Murthy said, “Tuesday’s advisory stems from the increase in gun violence, especially mass shootings since 2020, which he said exact a profound toll on the nation’s well-being.”

Democrats now include gangland shootings under the umbrella term “mass shootings.”

THE POWER OF THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARATION

Joe Biden can turn around and declare it a national emergency. Democrats will then use the money to fund educational indoctrination, research by their favorite toadies, and then make policy based on this.

They can spend a portion of various budgets on the ‘crisis” and reassign personnel.

The Stafford Act authorizes the President to declare a “major disaster” or “emergency” in response to an event (or threat) that overwhelms state or local governments. Declaration under the Act triggers access to federal technical, financial, logistical, and other assistance to state and local governments.

It will become the new climate change crisis to destroy the 2nd Amendment.

Randy Kozuch, chief lobbyist of the National Rifle Association, a gun-rights group, said the advisory “is an extension of the Biden administration’s war on law-abiding gun owners.”

Related