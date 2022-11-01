US Troops on the Ground in Ukraine, Biden’s WWIII In Our Future?

American troops are now on the ground in Ukraine, monitoring NATO arms deliveries to the country, an anonymous Pentagon official told several US media outlets on Monday. It is unclear how many personnel are involved or where they are located.

Speaking to reporters from the Associated Press, NBC News, and other members of the Pentagon press pool, the official said that the contingent of troops is led by Brigadier General Garrick Harmon, the US defense attache to Kiev.

“There have been several of these inspections,” the official told reporters, without revealing where the examinations have taken place. He added that the checks are not happening “close to the front lines,” but where security conditions allow.

The Pentagon official would only say that a “small” number of troops are involved.

It’s labeled a “weapons inspection.” Biden is starting a very dangerous war, allegedly following warmonger Rep. Walz’s plan. Why doesn’t he follow other Republicans’ plans? This is the one he follows/

The warmongering politicians better reverse course soon.

Is the MSM going to jump on this? They haven’t so far. All they do is pretend only Russia escalates.

The Pentagon officially confirmed today that US troops are on the ground in Ukraine, allegedly performing “inspections” of US weapon caches. This information was released via anonymous media briefing. No word on whether the troops are wearing “boots” as they walk “on the ground” pic.twitter.com/ok9aAT1gDk — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 1, 2022

War is terrible. It will destroy us and much of the world.

THE DISAPPEARING ANTI-WAR PROTESTERS

A couple of anti-war protesters barged into an Obama rally in Detroit. There should be a lot more of them. The left-wing anti-war protesters have disappeared. That does bring up the question. Was the Left ever anti-war? Or was it just an excuse to overturn all that we are?

Cindy Sheehan is gone, Code Pink is gone, they’re all gone. At the same time, the dangerous morons in the administration are doing their best to escalate and start a war with nuclear Russia, allegedly over Ukraine’s border, while our border is overrun.

Do people realize how ridiculous this is?

These lunatics are also willing to start a war with Iran.

It would be appropriate to interdict those shipments before arrival, since they’re a violation of UN restrictions on Iran (UNSCR 2231). https://t.co/tfSuhArPOA — Kori Schake 🌻🇺🇦 (@KoriSchake) November 1, 2022

A couple of sane people:

BREAKING: Anti-war protesters storm Obama rally in Detroit accusing him of overthrowing the govt of Ukraine in 2014 and leading us into WW3 pic.twitter.com/XxDkHjMRtk — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 1, 2022

We have a liar and a corrupt fool in the Oval Office. He’s just cover for whoever is running the country. Is this okay with Democrats? Wake up before it’s too late. Republicans need a lot of work, but Democrats are destroying the country.

The only people speaking against war are conservative Republicans.

Call your representatives immediately!

Look at what this lying Marxist is saying in this clip:

Joe Biden blames oil companies for starting a proxy war with Russia and forcing economic suicide on Europe by sanctioning the second largest oil producer in the world. High oil, gas & fuel prices are the result of Biden’s ineptitude. He alone is to blame. pic.twitter.com/C6hnxcNUtO — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) November 1, 2022

Here is another liar and dangerous moron.

