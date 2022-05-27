US, UK, EU Launch War Crimes Group to Help Ukraine

Stepping up US involvement in the Ukraine – Russia war, a nuclear power, the United States, in partnership with the European Union and the United Kingdom, announced the creation of an advisory group to help Ukraine’s war crimes investigations.

Democrats have decided that we will never again allow Russia to exist within the US-EU framework financially, politically, socially, not in any way.

Ukraine also committed war crimes but Russia is the invader.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed the formation of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group on Wednesday to directly support the efforts of the War Crimes Units of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (OPG) to document, preserve, and analyze evidence of war crimes and other atrocities committed in Ukraine, with a view toward criminal prosecutions.”

This is direct. They clearly want regime change in Russia, but the next in line for Putin’s job is worse than Vladimir Putin.

Just so you know, the Blinken family is very close to the Soros’s.

It’s probably not about war crimes. They don’t care about people. It’s more likely this is all politics.

Everything is about Ukraine while our own country is falling apart. If you think this looks insane, you’d be correct. None of this is normal.

