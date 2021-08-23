US unofficially asks for extended deadline, Taliban thugs said ‘NO’

















Joe Biden, the deranged president of the United States, informally begged or asked the Taliban for an extension of the August 31st deadline. They said, “NO.” Not only did they say ‘no,’ but they issued a threat along with it.

The terrorists — Taliban, ISIS, a-Qaida, and China — will not permit Western forces to remain in Kabul beyond that date.

Any attempt to stay beyond the date will “provoke a reaction,” a senior spokesperson for the group has warned.

Meanwhile, there are tens of thousands waiting to be evacuated.

The comments come with Boris Johnson and other Western leaders poised to push the Americans to stay on the ground beyond the end of the month, according to Metro UK.

Forces are due to leave the country on August 31 under a military withdrawal agreement. Evacuation efforts will need to cease before then to allow time for military personnel to safely leave. The only problem is Biden’s disorganized, chaotic, no-plan withdrawal is not working. Americans can’t get out since the Taliban takes their passports, beats them, and shoots them. “Since the timetable was agreed, the capital has fallen into the hands of the radical group, meaning any decision to delay withdrawal would require official or tacit support from the Taliban,” Metro UK reports. That is a DISGRACE. The terrorist, the soon-to-be president of Afghanistan, says it’s a RED LINE! Joe Biden needs to be court-martialed immediately but no one will do it. The position was confirmed by spokesperson ​​Suhail Shaheen, who told Sky News the date is ‘’a red line.” A red line from terrorist dirtbags to the United States of America??? He said: “President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that. “It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction.” Mistrust??? They have violated the agreement by setting up checkpoints with thugs who won’t let Americans and allies through. Biden needs to be court-martialed immediately. This evil man has our borders open with suspected and known terrorists coming through.

