USA, Living in the Theater of the Absurd

Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities. ~ Voltaire

On Tucker’s show this evening, Jason Whitlock gave a brilliant analysis of the Supreme Court Justice who can’t answer, ‘what is a woman?’

The goal, he said, is to create chaos and disorder by dismantling the truth. They want to dismantle the Constitution. They want to hand power to a handful of elites.

Where Democrats want to take this country is not a good place.

Watch:

