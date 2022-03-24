CNN Praises a War Criminal, and Promotes a Neo-Nazi

M Dowling
CCN has been busy gathering the “facts” of the Ukraine war by interviewing and praising a potential war criminal and interviewing a Nazi for the latest updates. They dub themselves the “most trusted name in news”.

CASTRATING DOCTOR

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria interviewed Dr. Gennadiy Druzenko, the head of Ukraine’s Mobile Hospital, who recently told his staff to castrate all wounded Russian soldiers because they’re “cockroaches.” Zakaria shamelessly praised him as a Ukrainian constitutional scholar turned wartime volunteer who is “joining the fight”.

CNN’s mouthpiece Zakaria said Druzenko is a “medical angel” whose job it is to “save lives on the front line.”

When Druzenko’s boast of castrating wounded POWs didn’t go over well, he said he isn’t doing it and won’t. Perhaps that’s the first time he heard it is a war crime.

NEO-NAZI FANS

It doesn’t stop there. CNN couldn’t seem to find anyone else to interview — promote — except Neo-Nazi, Major Denis Prokopenko, who admitted he’s with the Azov Battalion, “an ultra-nationalist militia”.

Ukrainian President Zelensky likes him too.

Zelenskyy conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine to Colonel Volodymyr Baraniuk, Commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, and Major Denis Prokopenko, Commander of the Azov Special Forces Detachment “for the Defense of the Hero City of Mariupol.”

THEY CAN’T PLEAD IGNORANCE


