CNN Praises a War Criminal, and Promotes a Neo-Nazi

CCN has been busy gathering the “facts” of the Ukraine war by interviewing and praising a potential war criminal and interviewing a Nazi for the latest updates. They dub themselves the “most trusted name in news”.

CASTRATING DOCTOR

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria interviewed Dr. Gennadiy Druzenko, the head of Ukraine’s Mobile Hospital, who recently told his staff to castrate all wounded Russian soldiers because they’re “cockroaches.” Zakaria shamelessly praised him as a Ukrainian constitutional scholar turned wartime volunteer who is “joining the fight”.

CNN’s mouthpiece Zakaria said Druzenko is a “medical angel” whose job it is to “save lives on the front line.”

When Druzenko’s boast of castrating wounded POWs didn’t go over well, he said he isn’t doing it and won’t. Perhaps that’s the first time he heard it is a war crime.

Here is @RWApodcast video with genocidal doctor Gennadiy Druzenko speaking about castration of Russian males. pic.twitter.com/1Es20JVLVW — Esha K (@eshaLegal) March 21, 2022

NEO-NAZI FANS

It doesn’t stop there. CNN couldn’t seem to find anyone else to interview — promote — except Neo-Nazi, Major Denis Prokopenko, who admitted he’s with the Azov Battalion, “an ultra-nationalist militia”.

Ukrainian President Zelensky likes him too.

Zelenskyy conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine to Colonel Volodymyr Baraniuk, Commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, and Major Denis Prokopenko, Commander of the Azov Special Forces Detachment “for the Defense of the Hero City of Mariupol.”

CNN have Azov battalion commander Major Denis Prokopenko on air for a situational update from Mariupol? I’m sure that will be the acme of objectivity. https://t.co/0ESAMpRDsF — Steve W (@StevenGWalker74) March 21, 2022

It is just staggering that the liberal wing of the US corporate media has spent years smearing as “Nazis” all Americans who wear MAGA hats, oppose vaccine mandates, protest school curricula, etc. Then they find actual, literal, real-life Nazis in Ukraine, and celebrate them: https://t.co/llleDEKy7x — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 22, 2022

THEY CAN’T PLEAD IGNORANCE

You have to ask the question. Could @CNN not find anyone else to interview apart from “Major Denis Prokopenko of the National Guard Azov Regiment”? They even acknowledge that Azov is “an ultra-nationalist militia” so they can’t even plead ignorance!https://t.co/mHQYB21Afq pic.twitter.com/RAbL7LhxtF — Ahmed Kaballo (@AhmedKaballo) March 22, 2022

CNN promoted a commander from Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov regiment, failing to mention his militia’s explicit white-supremacist ideology Azov then proudly shared the CNN video on its official Twitter account Azov uses Nazi symbols. NATO has armed/trained ithttps://t.co/VcgTBkrl2u — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) March 21, 2022

