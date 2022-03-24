Medvedev Blasts Poland, Warning It Would Be Expensive

In a blistering social media post, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now a top Kremlin security adviser, blasted Poland for its support of Ukraine, said Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan.

Now we have revived tensions between Poland and Russia.

Poland’s fiery defense of Ukraine would prove “expensive and pointless,” Medvedev predicted, ominously adding that he was confident that Warsaw would “make the right choice” and embrace Russia again.

In Monday’s post on the Telegram social network, Medvedev lamented that “the interests of Polish citizens have been sacrificed to Russophobia” by “talentless politicians and their puppeteers” in the United States. He branded Polish leaders — two of whom, Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Mateusz Morawiecki, traveled to besieged Kyiv last week with other Eastern European leaders to meet with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — “political imbeciles” who were spreading “vulgar” propaganda about Russia.

Moscow might have thought Poland would be on their side or remain neutral.

Russian propaganda mostly portrays the invasion of Ukraine as a justified operation of limited scope.

