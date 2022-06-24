USA Today Editor Ousted for Saying Pregnant People Are Women

A deputy editor for USA Today was ousted for tweeting women get pregnant. David Mastio couldn’t meet the control freakish diversity committee’s demands to delete the offensive tweet.

Mr. Mastio slammed his former boss in a NY Post op-ed about the incident. He blames the diversity, equity, and inclusion overseers for causing a lot of damage to newsrooms.

He says Wokeism is taking over USA Today newsrooms and conservatives are purged.

The former editor tweeted himself out of a job after he wrote, “People who are pregnant are also women”.

DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION SNOWFLAKES

According to Mastio, a fellow USA Today reporter, who was on the “diversity, equity and inclusion” beat had written a story insisting that “transgender men can get pregnant.” Mastio claimed, “I compounded my sin against this new orthodoxy by calling the idea that men can get pregnant an ‘opinion.’”

The former deputy editor alleged that his employer threatened him with a demotion if he refused to delete his tweets. “If I wanted to keep any job at USA Today, my bosses informed me, I needed to delete these offensive tweets because they were causing pain to the LGBTQ activists and journalists on our staff.”

In another Twitter thread, he wrote, “Young woke activists on staff had been fighting for months to scrub the ‘discriminatory’ and ‘hateful’ phrase ‘pregnant women’ from USAT. Last August, they finally succeeded in replacing it with ‘pregnant people’ in a breaking news alert after the CDC used the same language,” he tweeted, before detailing how he stepped out of line.

Mr. Mastio was being kind. It’s not an opinion to say people, other than women can get pregnant. It’s simply not true.

As a woman, I refuse to let the WOKES steal my identity as a woman.

