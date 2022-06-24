J6 Hearings! The Big Yawn

No one cares about the January 6 hearings. We are told they are gripping and informative but the ratings say otherwise. What people leave out when they promote them is that they are pure propaganda. Additionally, they’re actually boring to those of us who struggle to fill up the gas tank.

I still haven’t paid my $970 heating bill. Meanwhile, Biden says he can really see the positive side of high gas prices as he gets chauffeured and flown around at taxpayers’ expense.

Everything he has done is a complete disaster and he’s arrogant about it.

THEY TRIED TO HANG MIKE PENCE, UH, NO

So back to the gripping and informative TV. The J6 Beria committee showed a guillotine during the hearings that was a makeshift effigy and had nothing to do with actually killing anyone, but they want you to believe there was a sinister plot to kill Mike Pence. The gallows for Mike Pence story is bogus. We’re not saying we liked any of it, but the story is a gross depiction of reality.

At the same time, we are to ignore Democrats threatening to kill the Supreme Court Justices and burn down the Supreme Court building.

The Biden DOJ is responsible for the sentencing of middle-aged and elderly people to prison for walking around the Capitol with selfie sticks. Look, we don’t condone riots or hurting the police, however, that doesn’t mean you imprison everyone who was in or near them – unless you’re a Democrat, of course. It also doesn’t mean that they are domestic terrorists who don’t get charges, bail, or speedy trials.

Anyway, Biden is destroying peoples’ lives – a far more compelling story at this point in time.

The hearing was so boring, in fact, that NBC News’ Lester Holt announced the network was ending its live broadcast of the hearing to air the U.S. Open golf tournament.

“We’re going to have to end our coverage of this January 6 hearing on the NBC Network, my colleagues and I will continue our coverage on the hearings on our streaming platform,” Holt said. “For everyone else, U.S. Open golf begins momentarily.”

Americans are so interested in Pelosi’s illegitimate January 6 hearing that NBC just cut away to golf pic.twitter.com/KVqbvQWrlr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2022

It’s a bad made-for-TV movie with a bad cast and unbelievable plot.

Take a break and watch a comedian on Joe Biden’s to do list:



