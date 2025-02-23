USAID Dissolves on Sunday

Approximately 2,000 employees at the US Agency for International Development will be laid off Sunday and a majority of the remaining full-time staff will be put on administrative leave overnight. The staff was notified by email.

“All USAID direct hire personnel, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally,” read the email, sent to employees at 2:42 p.m. ET and obtained by CNN. The administrative leave goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday, according to the note.

“Concurrently, USAID is beginning to implement a Reduction-in-Force that will affect approximately 2,000 USAID personnel with duty stations in the United States,” they were told.

Those affected “will receive specific notifications” on Sunday, the email said, and those who are designated as essential would be informed by 5 p.m. ET.

It is a corrupt agency but some innocent people will be hurt. Blame the corrupt leaders who ruined JFK’s vision.

