Exit polls show opposition conservatives won the German election. Conservative chief Friedrich Merz is on track to become chancellor, and AfD scored historic results, but the other parties have agreed not to form a coalition with the alleged far-right because of the country that gave us Hitler. However, Germans have been silencing their own people and becoming more and more authoritarian. At the same time, they are flooding the country with very disparate people,

Coalition talks could last months, leaving a vacuum at the heart of the EU. Trump said on Truth Social that Germans got tired of the no-common sense agenda.

The New Chancellor

Merz has no previous office experience and is set to become chancellor as Europe’s largest economy is ailing. Its society is split over migration, and its security is caught between a confrontational U.S. and an assertive Russia and China.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded defeat for his center-left Social Democrats after what he called “a bitter election result.” Projections for ARD and ZDF public television showed his party finishing in third place with its worst postwar result in a national parliamentary election.

Merz vowed to move quickly to form a coalition government, but that’s likely to be a complicated task.

According to the AP, the campaign was dominated by worries about the years-long stagnation of Europe’s biggest economy and pressure to curb migration — something that caused friction after Merz pushed hard in recent weeks for a tougher approach. It took place against a background of growing uncertainty over the future of Ukraine and Europe’s alliance with the United States.

The SPD, conservatives, Greens, and AfD are all fielding candidates for chancellor.

The government will be expected to take on the country’s most pressing challenges: boosting its stagnating economy and deficient infrastructure and reassessing its role in the shifting global order. Migration also emerged as a major issue during the campaign.

Donald Trump Wins

President Donald Trump celebrated on Sunday after German conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz claimed victory in a national election, ousting Social Democrat incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“LOOKS LIKE THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY IN GERMANY HAS WON THE VERY BIG AND HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ELECTION,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “MUCH LIKE THE USA, THE PEOPLE OF GERMANY GOT TIRED OF THE NO COMMON SENSE AGENDA, ESPECIALLY ON ENERGY AND IMMIGRATION, THAT HAS PREVAILED FOR SO MANY YEARS.

“THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR GERMANY, AND FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF A GENTLEMAN NAMED DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added. “CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL — MANY MORE VICTORIES TO FOLLOW!!!”

Freedom from America

However, CDU/CSU candidate Merz slams Trump and Musk, says Europe needs independence from America.

Last month, Merz (unsuccessfully) pushed the German parliament for new migration measures with the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany party. It marked a clear departure from Merkel’s “Wir schaffen das” pledge to take in refugees.

From a potential U-turn in Germany’s long-standing policy on nuclear energy and a more hawkish line on China to plans to reboot the German-French axis to bolster EU trade, Merz could shake up the political landscape of Germany and, in one fell swoop, that of the European Union as a whole.

Reports say CDU candidate Friedrich Merz could become the next chancellor and choose to form a coalition with the SPD and/or the environmentalist Greens.

If that’s true, Germany is cooked. The far-left Greens are nuts.

Alice Weidel of the AfD said Merz’s government would be nothing without them and would be gone in four years.

Conservative Merz denied any similarities between the CDU and AfD, insisting that the parties have “fundamental differences” on foreign policy, security, NATO, Europe and the Euro as a currency.

“You can stretch out your hand all you want, Frau Weidel,” he says. “But I won’t sacrifice 50 years of CDU legacy to appease a so-called alternative for Germany which wants the opposite of everything we want.”

