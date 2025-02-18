USAID for Afghan Peasants Learning About Degenerate Art

Democrats Did This

Michael Knowles reported that USAID was funding Rory Stewart’s wife, who runs the USAID contract for Turquoise Mountain. They were expecting another million dollars until Musk came along. The contract has British politicians’ wives teaching Afghani peasants about degenerate Modern Art.

Rory Stewart is a wealthy professor and podcaster.

“Your money is going, or was going, until Trump got hold of it, to pay off the wives of British politicians turned Yale professors to teach Afghanis, who probably have more important things on their mind than about how perverse Western anti-artists, decided to pretend that urinals and toilets were, you know Caravaggio paintings in the early 20th century.”

Turquoise Mountain also teaches people in Myanmar about weaving and selling their goods, something they have done for centuries. They could out-weave any of these elis.

If this doesn’t make your blood boil, nothing will.

Thank God for Elon Musk and DOGE! pic.twitter.com/yGmiWwArL6 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 18, 2025

Democrats: No Deportations of Criminals, Too

Leftist Democrats likely set fire to an ICE van in Philadelphia. This must stop. They call it a protest. This is not a protest. A protest is holding up a sign and chanting. One person posted a truth bomb. Soros put $1.7 million into the DA’s race, and Philly is a Soros hellhole.

No injuries have been reported.

TERRORISTS: Left-wing extremists have reportedly set fire to an ICE van in Philadelphia in protest to mass deportations. Find them. Arrest them. Charge them with terror. pic.twitter.com/jPwxljyyNG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 18, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email