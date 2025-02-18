900+ Federal Prosecutors Call for Continued Lawfare

The following comes via Conservative Treehouse. Over 900 career DOJ lawyers signed an open letter to encourage others to continue pushing lawfare against President Trump and the American judicial system. The people who weaponized the government gave President Trump their names. They should be thanked for coming out from under their rocks.

It’s helpful to know who they are.

The Letter

February 17, 2025

An open letter to career federal prosecutors:

Like you, each of us devoted years of our professional lives to pursuing justice on behalf of the American people. Although we dutifully carried out the lawful enforcement priorities of the Executive Branch irrespective of who headed it, the oath we swore was to the Constitution—not to the President, Attorney General, or any other individual.

Our obligations didn’t stop at the oath we took to support and defend the Constitution. They included upholding a set of values that have guided the United States Department of Justice for decades. These values are ingrained in the Department’s DNA as exemplified by the Principles of Federal Prosecution, which were written to ensure federal prosecutors exercise their tremendous power fairly, without regard to partisan politics, and in furtherance of the rule of law.

As prosecutors, we were rightly prohibited from making criminal charging decisions based on someone’s political association, activities or beliefs, or because of our personal feelings about them. We knew it was impermissible to treat a defendant more leniently just because they were powerful or well-connected, or more harshly because they were not. We were taught to pursue justice without fear or favor, and knew our decisions to investigate and charge should be based only on the facts and the law. We knew these values were more than just requirements in a manual—they were foundational to a fair and just legal system. And we upheld them no matter who was President.

Against this backdrop, we have watched with alarm as these values have been tested by recent actions of the Department’s leadership. Some of you have been ordered to make charging decisions based expressly on considerations other than the facts and the law, including to serve solely political purposes. Some of you have been forced to consider whether your actions will result in the elimination of the Public Integrity Section, created in the wake of the Watergate scandal, and whose vital work is intended to protect the public from government corruption. Several of you have resigned, and others are wondering what will happen to the Department we served and revere.

To all of you, we communicate this: We salute and admire the courage many of you have already exhibited, and that will guide all of you as you continue to serve the interests of justice. You have responded to ethical challenges of a type no public servant should ever be forced to confront with principle and conviction in the finest traditions of the Department of Justice. We know there will be more challenges ahead, and we have no doubt that those of you who continue to serve will uphold the Department’s values for the sake of the rule of law, just as you have always done. Please know that when you do.

