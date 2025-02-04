USAID for the Taliban: $500K on a Police Facility Made of Sand

A ProPublica site had a built-in tool that allows you to see the money wasted by USAID and DoD on failed projects in Afghanistan up until 2015. The site puts the wasted funds alongside what could have been bought with the money. This find comes from Maze Moore.

Maze Moore writes on X:

“USAID spent $335 million on a diesel-fueled power plant that just sat there because Afghans can’t afford to import diesel. $300-500 million on a dam deemed too unsafe to use. $250 million on a partial road that deteriorated. Millions of healthcare facilities don’t exist. $70 million on contractor fees for projects canceled before being started, but they got to keep the money anyway.

How nice of us.

“A contractor built a $500,000 police training facility that melted when it rained because it was made from sand.”

“The DoD paid almost $500 million for 22 unsafe cargo planes to fly and sold them as scraps for about $30,000.

“Zero consequences for not delivering. Given more money every year. And this is just Afghanistan to 2015. Imagine the tax dollars being wasted around the world.”

I just stumbled on a ProPublica site with a tool built in that allows you to see the money wasted by USAID and DoD on failed projects in Afghanistan (up until 2015) and then see what it could have funded in America. USAID spent $335 million on a diesel fueled power plant that… pic.twitter.com/ZucHAIMjiD — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 4, 2025

The US canceled projects, wasting $60 million, and another $74 million had questionable benefits.

Politicians are poor stewards of US taxpayer dollars.

$237 million of USAID contracts were cancelled for convenience in Afghanistan after the project began. Contractors got paid for the work even though it wasn't completed. $60 million was wasted and $74 million had questionable benefits. pic.twitter.com/gyi4JGe1Kw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2025

We fund the Taliban terrorists.

USAID provided over $3.7 billion to Afghanistan since the Taliban took over $832 million in the 2024 FY alone The money was so unaccountable that USAID refused to cooperate with the US Afghan War watchdog pic.twitter.com/WaFjHVOcUf — Daniel Greenfield – "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) February 3, 2025

America’s tax dollars, the money you work hard for is being used this way:

~ $15 million to Afghanistan to teach carpet weaving and $280 million in cash transfers https://t.co/q4wNFepD4y pic.twitter.com/qHYQWlzzRh — Gail Alfar (@GailAlfarATX) December 12, 2024

Why were we wasting money on gender sensitivity training in Afghanistan? Did they honestly think this would work?

USAID SCAM!

A YouTuber in Afghanistan finds abandoned book binders that once held USAID gender sensitivity training material. All of it was paid for by the US taxpayers.

America wasted 20 years, trillions of dollars and accomplished nothing.pic.twitter.com/0NYBNGHF91 — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) February 3, 2025

