President Trump Withdraws from UN Human Rights Council, Bans Funds for UNESCO

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday withdrawing the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council and prohibiting future funding for the U.N. relief agency for Gaza – UNRWA. Funding for UNESCO will be reviewed.

UN funding, in general, will be reviewed.

President Trump said the UN has failed us. It has great potential, and based on that, we will keep funding it. However, they have to get their act together.

The UN Is a Failed Organization

In November 2023, UNESCO unveiled an action plan to regulate social media platforms. They are occupying themselves with silencing people instead of fulfilling the mission.

Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, claimed the purpose was “To protect access to information, we must regulate these platforms without delay, while at the same time protecting freedom of expression and human rights.”

Azoulay proposed international initiatives to silence anyone who:

Opposes global health measures

Questions climate change

Says that women can’t have pęnises

UNRWA is another failure. It is credibly reported to be infested with Hamas terrorists.

The UN, in general, is behind the open borders migration.

The United States currently absorbs the bulk of the migrating population, and they represent the bottom of the global income. The UN screens our refugees and migrants.

Also, the United States is the number one funder of the UN, with 22% of its budget paid by Taxpayers.

The Biden-Harris administration betrayed Americans by signing onto the UN Agenda 2030 open border initiative early in their tenure. They prioritized global migration objectives over economic security, national sovereignty, and protecting U.S. borders. This showed complete disregard for the constitutional mandate to “repel invasion,” exploiting a narrow interpretation of the law that defines invasion solely as an organized military force.

We faced a mass influx of the poorest and least able from more than 160 countries. We witnessed armies of military-age men from China, the Middle East, and other countries that hate us.

