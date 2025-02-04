About 20K Federal Workers Took the Buyout So Far

According to Axios, about 20,000 federal employees have accepted President Trump’s buyout. It’s still only Tuesday, and they have until Thursday.

That number represents about one percent of the workforce.

The White House target was 5% to 10%, but more to the point, they don’t want people who don’t want to work in the facilities as opposed to home or the Caribbean or someplace else. They want people who want to come back to work.

Earlier reports say the union is telling them not to take the offer.

Axios said that the administration expects more to take the offer, given what’s going on with USAID. They didn’t mention the Department of Education, which is going to get an overhaul, also.

The buyout allows federal employees to stop working immediately and get paid through September 30. They will also get benefits.

Critics say it’s illegal, and Congress has to authorize it. The administration says that’s not the case. It’s an executive agency, and the President can control spending.

The Washington Post reports the administration said layoffs are likely if too few quit it retire.

