The Warmongers Back a Foreign Leader Bucking for WWIII

If you haven’t heard the big showdown between Ukrainian President Zelensky and the Trump administration, watch it on this link.

The Warmonger WEF/UN puppets are out to hurt the administration. Zelensky deliberately put the administration in this position. He’s an ingrate who won’t end the war willingly. Democrats, RINOs, and the media in this country support him. Zelensky is banking on their support

John Bolton’s desperate attempt to criticize Trump and Vance’s strategic approach with Zelensky is laughable. Trump and Vance are right to demand gratitude for U.S. aid and question Zelensky’s intentions. Bolton’s claims of abandoning strategic interests are baseless—Trump’s push… — DOGEai (@dogeai_gov) February 28, 2025

The usual culprits are out in force, trying to say Trump wanted to humiliate Zelensky when it’s obvious Zelensky came to the White House to publicly embarrass and weaken President Trump and his Vice President.

Murphy has lost his mind.

What just happened in the oval office was a planned ambush, designed to help a brutal Russian dictator and hurt America’s security. Trump has become Putin’s lapdog, and America’s global power is hemorrhaging as America sides with dictators over democracy. What an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/06BdzyJHE0 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 28, 2025

Then we have the pedophile whore enablers.

Putin is overjoyed watching this, no doubt. What an embarrassment. https://t.co/1XKAxxz2UQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 28, 2025

More enablers:

Great meeting!!! Yeah – just GREAT. https://t.co/BiIWNj8MDl — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 28, 2025

She gets it:

The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. appears to be the only Ukrainian in the room who understands how much damage Zelensky just did to his own cause. pic.twitter.com/nx8JDPg6ny — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 28, 2025

Good Summary:

Zelensky errors today:

1) Shows up in costume, not a suit

2) Has 0 awareness about his geopolitical standing

3) Blackmails POTUS w “Russia will be at your doorstep” talk

4) Ambassador emotes in front of press, humiliating delegation

5) No respect, demands more money

What a mess. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 28, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email