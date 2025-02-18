USAID Funded ISIS, Taliban, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram et al

U.S. Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) has accused the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of funding terrorist organizations, including ISIS, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, and affiliates.

Perry made the charge at the inaugural hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency on Thursday. The hearing was titled ‘The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud’. U.S. President Donald Trump has put almost all of the more than 10,000 employees at the USAID on leave and promised to shut down the organization, accusing it of corruption.

In the clip below, Rep. Perry discusses the funding of the Taliban.

“In August of 2021, August of 2020, the Taliban is in charge. Taliban threatens the lives of the NGO personnel distributing USAID; they claim credit for USAID and distribution; they interfere with the distribution of USAID aid; they tax the beneficiary of the aid; they tax the delivery service; they steal food commodities, divert the funds, and extort citizens for protection for USAID aid; they create sham procurement schemes, and they threaten the lives of those who oppose those schemes.

“Now, that all occurred before August of 2021 when we were there. Now, you know you don’t have to be rocket science. … And if you don’t know the Taliban is in charge of Afghanistan, they’re classified as a specially designated global terrorist organization by OFAC. So post 2021, so this is last year, 2024, we spent 697 million of the taxpayer’s dollars in Afghanistan, including $534,719,000 in change from USAID.

“I don’t know what we think we’re going to change in Afghanistan; we lost 22,000 or wounded, 22,500 Americans in Afghanistan over the course of our term there in the war, spending over $2 trillion. We’re just going to keep on spending because somehow we think it’s going to get better.

“And if you’re wondering who’s in charge of Afghanistan getting the money. And that money I just mentioned, the 697 million, is on top of in addition to the weekly to every 10-day shipment in cash of 40 to $80 million. Afghanistan is ruled by folks named Qatani. Does the Qatani network mean anything to anybody in the room? How about Abdul bin Laden, who gets some of that money? Does that name ring a bell to anybody in the room? Because your money, your money, $697 million annually, plus the shipments, cash, and funds, go to ISIS al Qaeda, Boko Haram, and ISIS-K terrorist training camps. That’s what it’s funding.”

There is more. He talks about the money allegedly going to women who can’t even speak in public.

Pakistan

He said we give to Pakistan. USAID spent $840 million on Pakistan’s education-related program. It includes $136 million to build 120 schools, of which there is zero evidence that any of them were built. Why would there be any evidence the inspector general can’t get in to see him? We aren’t allowed to see the schools because they don’t exist.

In an article by Leo Hohmann, you can read how USAID paid Boko Haram for the slaughter of Nigerian Christians.

