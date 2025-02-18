Potential 3-Part Peace Plan for Ukraine

The following is good news for peace and bad news for Ukraine’s President Zelensky. The US and Russia want a ceasefire, potential elections held in Ukraine, and a final agreement.

Sergey Lagodinsky, a German lawyer and a Member of the European Parliament, believes it is a gift to Putin.

BREAKING: According to my sources: the proposal by #Trump consists of 3 stages: 1) a ceasefire

2) ELECTIONS in Ukraine

3) signing of a final agreement. This is complete fulfillment of all #Putin desires. Especially the election part is a gift by Trump to Putin. Putin… — Sergey Lagodinsky (@SLagodinsky) February 18, 2025

Fox News also confirmed the plan, and people responding online say it is caving to Putin.

Multiple foreign diplomatic sources tell FOX the US and Russia will consider holding new elections in Ukraine to be a key condition for the success of the settlement process.

It is only an idea being floated and not decided on yet.

Zelensky could win the election.

There is tremendous criticism of this idea. If a fair election could be held, wouldn’t it be democratic to give voice to the people?

Zelensky will never accept the plan.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email