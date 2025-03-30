Institute of Peace Didn’t Deliver Peace & It’s Gone

Multiple sources confirm that the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) has fired nearly all its staff members, effective immediately. The USIP has never delivered peace. Their bureaucrats made six-figure salaries for not achieving peace. It will be absorbed by the State Department.
Breaking: Most employees at US Institute of Peace have been mass-fired via email with the reason listed as “has failed to deliver peace”
The U.S. Institute of Peace’s $80 million taxpayer-funded budget proves exactly why we need ruthless accountability in government. While bureaucrats collect six-figure salaries to host conferences and publish reports, real-world conflicts rage unchecked.
It actually promoted anarchism and leading anarachist Lisa Fithian.
So, according to this must-read thread below:
The Peace Institute, a sinister US government agency that was just raided by DOGE and the FBI, was in cahoots with radical activists who have instigated recent campus uprisings.
Anarchist protest toolkits “created and used” by… https://t.co/WuFffe4maH pic.twitter.com/HA0YMwXosi
