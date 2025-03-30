Institute of Peace Didn’t Deliver Peace & It’s Gone

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

Washington, DC – March 19, 2025: A sign on the exterior entry doors at the US Institute of Peace (USIP) informs of its closure by Elon Musk and DOGE.

Multiple sources confirm that the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) has fired nearly all its staff members, effective immediately. The USIP has never delivered peace. Their bureaucrats made six-figure salaries for not achieving peace. It will be absorbed by the State Department.

It actually promoted anarchism and leading anarachist Lisa Fithian.


