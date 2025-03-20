According to The Grayzone, USAID paid a Ukrainian website called Molfar to demonize Vice President JD Vance as a pro-Russia propagandist. They claim to be an intelligence outfit.

In 2022, a representative from Molfar said Donald Trump was “absolutely pro-Kremlin.”

Is it legal for US agencies to sponsor foreign groups to smear Americans and meddle in American politics? It certainly is corrupt.

A USAID report said Molfar had trained thousands of government employees in smear tactics. They provided instruction on cyberwarfare.

The mass email distributed by USAID-funded @molfar_global to journalists falsely accuses me of getting “money from Kremlin” to wage “aggressive campaign against Ukraine” & claims to have “explored in detail [my] anti-Semitic stance.”

I gave this response to @M_Star_Online pic.twitter.com/oaP1NRZVpY — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) August 1, 2022

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email