USAID Paid a Ukraine Website to Demonize JD Vance

By
M Dowling
-
2
32

According to The Grayzone, USAID paid a Ukrainian website called Molfar to demonize Vice President JD Vance as a pro-Russia propagandist. They claim to be an intelligence outfit.

In 2022, a representative from Molfar said Donald Trump was “absolutely pro-Kremlin.”

Is it legal for US agencies to sponsor foreign groups to smear Americans and meddle in American politics? It certainly is corrupt.

A USAID report said Molfar had trained thousands of government employees in smear tactics. They provided instruction on cyberwarfare.


