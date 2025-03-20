Schumer Admits He Sends Radicals to Attack GOP at Town Halls

Chuck Schumer has judges going after the administration to stop the agenda, and now he has Democrat radicals showing up at Republican town halls to prevent them from doing their jobs.

The media is pretending Republicans are facing voter frustration at meetings, but it’s simply another Democrat attack.

He said he had people going to these Democrat districts and “going after these Republicans who are voting for this [voting for the Republican agenda] and forcing them to either change their vote or face the consequences.”

He said, “This is a long, relentless fight.” He is confident he will “bring Trump’s popularity and strength down if we keep at it, and keep at it, and keep at it.”

Schumer sounds like Joseph Goebbels.

Isn’t this a voter intimidation crime?

Sen. Chuck Schumer says he’s sending Democrats to threaten Americans: “We have people going to the Republican districts and going after these Republicans who are voting for this and forcing them to either face — change their vote or face the consequences.”pic.twitter.com/kzeOP7kYVo — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 20, 2025

These Democrats couldn’t get in.

Democrats are really pissed off they were not allied to go to a Republican town hall in Arizona because they are not registered republicans. pic.twitter.com/lhz3wFsBUM — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 20, 2025

Here are a few of Schumer’s radicals at town halls. NGOs pay many attendees.

Mike Flood’s town hall turned into a powerful stand against Republican greed. Americans are DONE with tax breaks for the rich while the rest of us barely get by. The people’s voice will not be silenced. #TaxTheRich #RepublicanGreed pic.twitter.com/NPyhjgCi9I — Jayson Arcin Donnelly (@ArcinJayso25) March 19, 2025

JUST IN: Trump says people are getting “PAID” to go into Republican representative town halls and obstruct them – falsely creating the perception voters are turning on MAGA. TRUMP: “Paid “troublemakers” are attending Republican Town Hall Meetings. It is all part of the… pic.twitter.com/64DvlJrZ63 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 3, 2025

This is a Republican town hall in Wyoming, a state that voted for Trump by 46 points. pic.twitter.com/DeIgpaV1Tg — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 20, 2025

Caption: “Republican Chuck Edward’s Town Hall in western North Carolina. He hid in the building after having a veteran forcibly removed for asking a question. Constituents blocked his car when he finally tried to leave. Needless to say, we the people are pissed.” pic.twitter.com/r8xGfxN9TF — Jeff Teves (@jeffteves) March 15, 2025

I can’t get enough of the videos of Republican House Rep. Harriet Hageman getting booed in Wyoming yesterday at her town hall. pic.twitter.com/yc7gTWm2sr — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 20, 2025

It’s never been organic. It’s astroturf, and taxpayers fund it indirectly.

New psyop just dropped: We’re supposed to believe it’s totally organic that random Republican town halls are filled with “angry constituents” and Democrat influencers just so happen to be watching them. pic.twitter.com/RjEYiVbYGG — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 14, 2025

BREAKING: Speaker Johnson claimed that the “protestors” showing up at Republican town halls are, more often than not, paid to attend. “The problem is they’re being ambushed right now by paid protesters. You’ve got George Soros-funded groups.”pic.twitter.com/hGThxVSiFH — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 7, 2025

