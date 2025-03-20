Schumer Admits He Sends Radicals to Attack GOP at Town Halls

Chuck Schumer has judges going after the administration to stop the agenda, and now he has Democrat radicals showing up at Republican town halls to prevent them from doing their jobs.

The media is pretending Republicans are facing voter frustration at meetings, but it’s simply another Democrat attack.

He said he had people going to these Democrat districts and “going after these Republicans who are voting for this [voting for the Republican agenda] and forcing them to either change their vote or face the consequences.”

He said, “This is a long, relentless fight.” He is confident he will “bring Trump’s popularity and strength down if we keep at it, and keep at it, and keep at it.”

Schumer sounds like Joseph Goebbels.

Isn’t this a voter intimidation crime?

These Democrats couldn’t get in.

Here are a few of Schumer’s radicals at town halls. NGOs pay many attendees.

It’s never been organic. It’s astroturf, and taxpayers fund it indirectly.


