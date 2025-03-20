Insane! Judge Boasberg Takes on the Role of Prosecutor

Judge Boasberg thinks he’s entitled to privileged information about Cabinet discussions fighting his order on Venezuelan terror flights. Insane.

The Obama judge acts like a special prosecutor. Judge Boasberg is now conducting an evidentiary hearing demanding sworn testimony from a Trump cabinet member regarding state secrets.

The Court, accordingly, ORDERS that:

By March 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., Defendants shall submit a sworn declaration by a person with direct involvement in the Cabinet-level discussions regarding invocation of the state-secrets privilege; By March 25, 2025, Defendants shall submit a declaration indicating whether or not the Government is invoking the privilege; By March 25, 2025, Defendants shall file a brief showing cause why they did not violate the Court’s Temporary Restraining Orders by failing to return class members removed from the United States on the two earliest planes that departed on March 15, 2025; and Plaintiffs may file any response to such brief by March 31, 2025.

The lefties on BlueSky are applauding this behavior.

This new sworn statement signed by an attorney representing one of the five illegal Venezuelans suing Trump adm over the Alien Enemies appears to confirm the five were removed from a plane headed to El Salvador on Saturday evening. So the morons claiming Trump adm ignored a… pic.twitter.com/vURwTRotDQ — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) March 20, 2025

When Will Someone Stop the Lawfare?

Hopefully, the Supreme Court is waiting for the right case to address the abuse of judicial review in President Trump’s case, and they will issue one general ruling to cover most of the Executive Orders.

Newt Gingrich is calling for much the same. He wrote on X, “Chief Justice Roberts and his colleagues should accept immediate review on any number of emergency petitions filed by the Justice Department on behalf of the President and the American people and reverse the outrageous district courts immediately–but do so in very broad language that directs the district court judges to stop meddling in the operation of the executive branch where, under the separation of powers doctrine, they have no jurisdiction and their orders will not be enforced.”

Waiting for Congress to act is like watching grass grow.

It takes 5 Supreme Court justices to issue a ruling that affects the whole nation. Yet lone District Court judges assume the authority to unilaterally dictate the policies of the entire executive branch of government. https://t.co/YdLGuDa03i — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 20, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email