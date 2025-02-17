USAID Radical Who Took Incriminating Books Cries on 60 Minutes

By
M Dowling
-
1
76

USAID employee Kristina Drye took incriminating books with her when she was forced out of USAID. She boasted of it, not even realizing her actions were corrupt. So naturally, ’60 Minutes’ interviewed her to promote USAID.

Radical Ms. Drye was a longtime speechwriter for the Biden Admin’s USAID administrator Samantha Power. Now she’s propagandizing against USAID corruption on CBS.

Lindsay Penney shared this.

Jerry Dunleavy did a great job of collecting posts from the radical Ms. Drye:

She is big on the communist-anarchist Black Lives Matter organizations. Drye is also anti-police:

If you disagree with her, you’re a Nazi, and maybe Hitler himself:

’60 Minutes’ also lies to people by claiming President Trump can’t shut it down, but he can. Executive Order created it, and Executive Order can extinguish it.

USAID was particularly evil. They were propagandizing the world through so-called mainstream media and fake independent media.

DOGE is not controversial. They are cleaning up waste and fraud while shrinking the bloated government. Just last month, the feds hired 38,000 new employees, and this is happening every month.

Watch:


