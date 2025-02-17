USAID Radical Who Took Incriminating Books Cries on 60 Minutes

USAID employee Kristina Drye took incriminating books with her when she was forced out of USAID. She boasted of it, not even realizing her actions were corrupt. So naturally, ’60 Minutes’ interviewed her to promote USAID.

Radical Ms. Drye was a longtime speechwriter for the Biden Admin’s USAID administrator Samantha Power. Now she’s propagandizing against USAID corruption on CBS.

60 Minutes aired an interview of 2 USAID Contractors last night—one was Kristina Drye—the same woman ABC interviewed who confessed to taking “incriminating books” with her after @DOGE entered the USAID building. Strangely, Kristina Drye has deleted her X account. pic.twitter.com/rMBantPFMb — Lindsay Penney (@TexasLindsay_) February 17, 2025

Jerry Dunleavy did a great job of collecting posts from the radical Ms. Drye:

Just a few posts from Kristina Drye, the former longtime speechwriter for the Biden Admin’s USAID administrator Samantha Power. 60 Minutes uncritically quoted Kristina Drye in their segment this evening. pic.twitter.com/3YkSEbXJO4 — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2025

notable! Kristina Drye — a former longtime speech writer for the Biden Admin’s USAID administrator Samantha Power & who was quoted uncritically by 60 Minutes tonite — made a “BlackLivesMatter Reading List for Allies.” Authors include Malcolm X, Howard Zinn, & Ta-Nehisi Coates. pic.twitter.com/hpHsnohZpj — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2025

She is big on the communist-anarchist Black Lives Matter organizations. Drye is also anti-police:

Kristina Drye — a former longtime speechwriter for the Biden Admin’s USAID administrator Samantha Power who was quoted uncritically by 60 Minutes tonite — wrote in 2018: “the police won’t shoot my white skin but we all know that statistically they would shoot a Latino or Black.” pic.twitter.com/9E2THkq7eP — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2025

If you disagree with her, you’re a Nazi, and maybe Hitler himself:

Kristina Drye — a former longtime speechwriter for the Biden Admin’s USAID administrator Samantha Power who was quoted uncritically by 60 Minutes tonite — wrote an article earlier this month where she seemed to kinda sorta compare the Trump Admin to Hitler & the Nazis. pic.twitter.com/QrUDculWAr — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2025

’60 Minutes’ also lies to people by claiming President Trump can’t shut it down, but he can. Executive Order created it, and Executive Order can extinguish it.

USAID was particularly evil. They were propagandizing the world through so-called mainstream media and fake independent media.

A look behind the curtain has revealed a horrific truth: Nearly the entire mainstream media – worldwide – has been funded by the US government under the USAID. From the BBC to the New York Times and Politico… At this point it might be easier to find out who USAID has NOT… pic.twitter.com/KtWSFlHYWp — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) February 6, 2025

DOGE is not controversial. They are cleaning up waste and fraud while shrinking the bloated government. Just last month, the feds hired 38,000 new employees, and this is happening every month.

Watch:

You’ll NEVER be able to make this make sense “Democrats want to audit you for a $600 Venmo payment, but when Elon Musk audits the trillion dollar government – they’re ready to storm the castle. The government’s been robbing us blind.” – Jesse Waters DOGE is NOT controversial pic.twitter.com/TSUQyChyXx — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 17, 2025

