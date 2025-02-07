Power Defends USAID But Wildly Spent US$$$ in Europe

Former USAID Administrator Samantha Power appeared on Colbert to misinform the public about USAID.

The mission after the Cold War was to win hearts and minds. It eradicated diseases like smallpox and helped people who are among the poorest in the world.

According to Power, USAID was to help people who need life-saving medicine or starving children. She said those programs were shuttered. [All of these services are going to continue, and necessary aid continues now.]

As she said, USAID was shut down at once. True. President Trump had to work fast and try to beat lawfare.

She claimed corrupt, authoritarian nations will win out and praised the lucrative relationship we have with the corrupt, authoritarian Ukraine.

If she wanted to feed the poorest in the world, why did she spend so much time in Europe? USAID massively affects Europe. They are supposed to save starving African children.

We took excerpts from an article in BrusselsSignal.eu : Without USAID, the EU will have to pay for its own propaganda .

They funded programs designed to make Nepal safe for atheism. USAID also spent $1.5 million on diversity, equity, and employment workshops in Serbia; much of it seems to have gone to “Izadi,” a pro-LGBT group.

Beyond that, Samantha Power was traveling in all the wrong places.

Why did they spend at least $20 million to make Moldova more European? They said it was to “strengthen popular support for a democratic, European Moldova” by “uniting Moldovans around a shared European identity.” That included far-left ideology. Moldova’s pro-EU president, Maia Sandu, barely won her re-election last year.

USAID is spreading communism. Power and her crazy husband, Cass Sunstein, are Marxists. Sunstein wants animals to have lawyers.

As if we don’t give enough to Ukraine, USAID is all over Ukraine, the “backbone” of Ukrainian ‘independent’ media. USAID funds 9 of the 10 Ukrainian ‘independent’ media sites.

Remember that $1 billion Biden used to blackmail Ukraine into firing the prosecutor looking into Hunter’s Ukrainian employer? That money came from USAID.

In 2022, USAID announced “support” for activities in Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. In Poland specifically, USAID funded left-wing activist newsletters.

Power visited Hungary to “engage with Hungarian civil society.” That meant throwing hundreds of thousands of dollars toward media opposed to Viktor Orbán’s government.

And there is this:

So we pay for rigged elections overseas AND domestically! Shocking — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) February 7, 2025



How much did USAID for Poland’s Donald Tusk help him win the election? He’s a globalist WEF adherent.

The entire interview was propaganda:

