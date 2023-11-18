Use a Grocery Store ID In the Most Secure Conn Election Ever

According to Connecticut Central, a Stamford, Connecticut, man used his ShopRite Plus card as identification to vote. He did it to make a point about the lack of voting integrity in Connecticut voting systems when he used the card. It worked. They let him vote.

The polling station worker was unsure whether to use the ShopRite card as a legitimate form of ID, but the man made a bit of a stink. That’s all it took.

The worker consulted a senior staffer who confirmed the man could indeed vote using a grocery store points card for his ID. Obviously, it doesn’t even have a photo on it.

If you don’t have an ID, such as a driver’s license, you can certainly get one for free at the Motor Vehicle office. In Connecticut, you can also just vote as someone without ID; you can sign Form ED-681, “Signatures of Electors Who Did Not Present ID,” which says the elector whose name appears on the checklist is the person signing the form.

That is as bad as using the grocery store ID.

As seen on The Gateway Pundit.

Related