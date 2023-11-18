Nikki Haley Is Allegedly Soaring After She Faceplanted on Free Speech

Clown World Polls

Nikki Haley sounds more and more like a leftist. Now she’s talking about her “truth.” The other day, she talked about taking away Americans’ right to remain anonymous on social media. However, the press and polls claim she’s rising in the polls and has taken the number two spot.

They are really pushing for her. Donors want her, as does the Military Industrial Complex.

.@NikkiHaley believes in “HER truth” not THE truth. Along with Trump, she has already surrendered to the left on language. What else will she surrender on?

pic.twitter.com/suARmCV2W5 — ѕαу ωнєη (@theethos828) November 18, 2023

The Fox poll has her as a winner in the general election.

Imagine that, another poll showing @NikkiHaley is the best candidate against Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/VhW8cxS7Wz — The Right Future (@fakastler) November 16, 2023

The new narrative is Nikki Haley will beat Biden in a landslide. She’s allegedly ten points ahead.

I for one am SHOCKED that a poll was just released that shows Nikki Haley +12 over Joe Biden, RIGHT AFTER she completely faceplants. SHOCKED, I say. These polls are not psyops AT ALL. #BelieveAllPolls https://t.co/PMP7a8xhx2 — Defiant Baptist (@DefiantBaptist) November 16, 2023

Net favorability, per Marquette poll Trump: -15

DeSantis: -18

Haley: +10 Despite having the most deranged foreign policy views of any presidential candidate, Nikki Haley continues to enjoy a generous bounce from the almost uniformly positive media coverage pic.twitter.com/2sJpROQIjX — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 16, 2023

A new Emerson College Polling/WHDH poll of New Hampshire voters finds former President Donald Trump with 49% of voters’ support in the 2024 Republican Primary, consistent with his support in August. Unlike the August survey, a candidate reaches double digits this month: Nikki Haley, whose support increased 14 percentage points, from 4% in August to 18% this November.

NBC Politics writes: Haley has started to rise, and “an increasing number of GOP donors who oppose former President Donald Trump see her as the best alternative,” write NBC’s Matt Dixon, Jonathan Allen, and CNBC’s Brian Schwartz. They report that some fundraisers who previously supported South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have shifted their support to Haley since Scott dropped out of the race.

Here she is on immigration. We don’t need to reform the law. We need to follow the laws. She wants corporate donors to decide who comes into the country.

A majority of Republicans want to reduce legal immigration but Nikki Haley wants her corporate donors to decide how many people come to the U.S. Not the will of Republican voters

pic.twitter.com/v82JojG9o9 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 14, 2023

This is RealClearPolitics for Friday with Haley floundering in two polls, probably the ones that aren’t crooked:



