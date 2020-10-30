USPS delivered another 122 million blank & completed ballots this week

The U.S. Postal Service said on Thursday that it had delivered 122 million blank and completed ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s presidential election in which there has been record early voting.

The USPS said the figure was up from 100 million ballots delivered as of the prior week.

It added that since Oct. 1, it had been delivering all first-class mail, including ballots, in an average of 2.5 days, while 97.5% of all first-class mail was delivered within five days.

More than 80 million Americans have already cast ballots in the presidential election, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

That includes more than 51 million ballots cast by mail.

Yahoo News claims it’s a long-standing practice but that is not true. It’s a lie. Only absentee ballots have been in practice, not widespread mail-in voting by the millions.

Absentee ballots were only reserved for the ill and infirm. The fraudulent need to vote by mail over COVID is a ruse to potentially corrupt the election.

This is going to be one corrupt election. They’re on track for more ballots than legal citizens. Stalin would be proud.