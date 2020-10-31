Are you an “ugly, deplorable chump” voting for Trump? Maybe you’re a ‘dog-faced pony soldier’

Joe Biden was in Minnesota blathering his meaningless platitudes when Trump supporters began honking their horns. Biden responded by calling them “ugly.” This follows him calling Trump supporters “chumps.”

Chump means, “idiot, halfwit, nincompoop, blockhead, buffoon, dunce, dolt, ignoramus, cretin, imbecile, dullard, moron, simpleton, clod, dope, ninny, dimwit, nitwit, goon, dumbo, dummy, dum-dum, dumbbell, loon, jackass…”

That sounds more like a descriptor for him, and ‘ugly’ sounds like his porn-loving son. Too bad Hunter isn’t his running mate so we could get rid of this guy.

Joe is senile, but he’s still the nasty guy he has always been. This is the person who will bring us together into the light so we can build back better.

We all remember Hillary calling Trump supporters a ‘basket of deplorables.” These new Democrats hate half the country.

This is nothing new for Joe. He called an auto worker a “horse’s ass” and a “piece of sh-t.” Remember when he called the young woman asking a question a ‘dog-faced pony soldier.” And how about the time he threatened to beat up some elderly man when he didn’t like his question.

Biden constantly calls Trump names, personal attacks, because he has absolutely nothing of substance to say — nothing. And he has nothing to offer.

Watch:

WATCH: Joe Biden gets angry, calls Minnesota Trump supporters “ugly.” pic.twitter.com/rLojZQupU5 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2020