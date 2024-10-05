USSS Overcomes Fears of Sloped Roofs; Lines Go On for Miles

Sloped roofs aren’t a problem after all. How shocking. Who would believe the former head of the Secret Service might have lied? Maybe Secret Service just had a fear of sloped roofs, and are now recovered.

Elon Musk boarded a plane to join Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The lines allegedly go on for miles. A seat is saved for the late Corey Comperatore.


