USSS Overcomes Fears of Sloped Roofs; Lines Go On for Miles

Sloped roofs aren’t a problem after all. How shocking. Who would believe the former head of the Secret Service might have lied? Maybe Secret Service just had a fear of sloped roofs, and are now recovered.

Elon Musk boarded a plane to join Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Counter Snipers on the rooftops in Butler PA ahead of Trump’s Return to Butler PA Rally today It appears sloped roofs aren’t a problem would you look at that pic.twitter.com/WIBCGOJfsY — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 5, 2024

The lines allegedly go on for miles. A seat is saved for the late Corey Comperatore.

THIS IS THE LINE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP RETURN TO BUTLER PENNSYLVANIA. THE RALLY DOES NOT START TILL 5 PM… pic.twitter.com/3VfWEWsDMh — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 5, 2024

WATCH: The crowds at President Trump’s return to Butler, Pennsylvania rally are massive. This is the line at 10 am. The event doesn’t start for another 7 hours. Donald Trump is an American hero. pic.twitter.com/9X5uWdkJ80 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 5, 2024

7 hours out from Trump taking the stage and this is the scene in Butler, PA. This will be one of Trump’s biggest rallies of all time. WOW! pic.twitter.com/P5vibKwp1H — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 5, 2024