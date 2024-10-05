USSS Overcomes Fears of Sloped Roofs; Lines Go On for Miles

Sloped roofs aren’t a problem after all. How shocking. Who would believe the former head of the Secret Service might have lied? Maybe Secret Service just had a fear of sloped roofs, and are now recovered.
Elon Musk boarded a plane to join Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Counter Snipers on the rooftops in Butler PA ahead of Trump’s Return to Butler PA Rally today
It appears sloped roofs aren’t a problem would you look at that
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 5, 2024
The lines allegedly go on for miles. A seat is saved for the late Corey Comperatore.
THIS IS THE LINE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP RETURN TO BUTLER PENNSYLVANIA.
THE RALLY DOES NOT START TILL 5 PM…
— Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 5, 2024
WATCH:
The crowds at President Trump’s return to Butler, Pennsylvania rally are massive.
This is the line at 10 am.
The event doesn’t start for another 7 hours.
Donald Trump is an American hero. pic.twitter.com/9X5uWdkJ80
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 5, 2024
7 hours out from Trump taking the stage and this is the scene in Butler, PA.
This will be one of Trump’s biggest rallies of all time. WOW! pic.twitter.com/P5vibKwp1H
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 5, 2024