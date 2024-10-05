CNN Report on Tim Walz’s Incompetence

A CNN review of audits, some responses, and interviews with statewide politicians and pundits found that Walz has been a hands-off leader in seeking accountability for episodes of fraud and mismanagement on his watch.

By hands-off, they mean not leading at all. Alpha News found his inattention to fraud was to please the foreigners who engaged in it and voted for him.

An independent auditor filed 16 reports of waste and fraud under Walz. One of the 16 frauds is his COVID fraud, which the DOJ describes as among the worst. Walz knew of but didn’t do a thing to change it. No one was fired. He sounds perfect for a Biden-Harris regime pick.

Additionally, some state agencies headed by his appointees have responded defensively to the audits in recent months, which the auditor said is unusual.

Minnesota’s nonpartisan auditor, Judy Randall, told CNN she was surprised at the defensiveness.

Randall told a local media outlet this summer that the responses of some agencies to her audits have had a “shoot the messenger” feel of late.

CNN reviewed more than a dozen reports from her office that held specific agencies responsible for allowing fraud, waste, or mismanagement on their watch during the Walz administration.

Some addressed high-profile scandals such as the pandemic fraud allegations and a troubled light-rail project. It predated Walz but is currently monitored by 17 Walz appointees. It includes more than $1.5 billion in cost overruns. Randall’s office faulted that agency last year for a lack of transparency about rising costs and failure to ensure contractors’ ballooning price tags were justified.

Others found holes in safeguards to waste or raised more targeted conflict-of-interest concerns, such as a state Department of Public Safety employee who received payments from the recipient of a grant that the employee oversees.

Randall told CNN that she knows of no personnel changes linked to any audit by her office since 2019 when Walz was sworn in.

“When he is not holding any commissioners responsible… Governor Walz is responsible for the fraud that has been ongoing in the state of Minnesota,” said Lisa Demuth, the state House GOP leader. “It falls squarely on his shoulders.”

He’s incompetent, and that makes him perfect for the ticket. Is this who you want a hair’s breadth from the Presidency?

HOLY SH*T CNN has aired a critical segment highlighting how Minnesota Governor Tim Walz enabled the largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the country. This might have just sealed the election for Trump. pic.twitter.com/IwKbyiQPtx — Jack (@jackunheard) October 4, 2024