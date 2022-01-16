Utah Paper Wants National Guard to Force Unvaxxed in Their Homes

“The Salt Lake City newspaper wants the Utah national guard to not allow unvaccinated people to leave their homes. This is mindless, anti-science insanity — omicron is infecting everyone — but these ‘journalists’ are demanding totalitarianism. And they think they’re the good guys,” Outkick’s Clay Travis tweeted.

Salt Lake City is a den of leftism so it isn’t surprising to read such utter nonsense in one of their major papers, even in Utah.

To call for the National Guard to keep people locked in their homes is pure insanity. This virus goes in waves and no matter what people do, it will its thing. It will spread and then fade away. Nothing they do helps.

The Editorial Board titled the article, “Utah leaders have surrendered to COVID pandemic.”

They insist that the state’s elected officials order all citizens get a COVID-19 vaccine, adding that if Utah were a “civilized place,” GOP Gov. Spencer Cox would implement a mandate and order the National Guard to enforce it by preventing the unvaccinated from going “anywhere.”

“Were Utah a truly civilized place, the governor’s next move would be to find a way to mandate the kind of mass vaccination campaign we should have launched a year ago, going as far as to deploy the National Guard to ensure that people without proof of vaccination would not be allowed, well, anywhere,” the editorial board wrote. That’s the insanity that is destroying the Western World. How do people come up with these authoritarian ideas, even in light of the findings of the science they claim they follow. They are blame throwers who criticized everyone, but mostly they tore into Republicans. This is while a Democrat president does everything wrong.

The Salt Lake City newspaper wants the Utah national guard to not allow unvaccinated people to leave their homes. This is mindless, anti-science insanity — omicron is infecting everyone — but these “journalists” are demanding totalitarianism. And they think they’re the good guys. pic.twitter.com/BYoskGNQ5R — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 16, 2022

Related