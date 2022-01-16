Monster Stabs Woman to Death in a Luxury Store in Lawless LA in Broad Daylight

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a luxury furniture store in broad daylight. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the random killing of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer, a Pacific Palisades woman who worked at Croft House furniture store in Gascon’s LA.

A customer found her stabbed to death about 1:50 in the afternoon.

Detectives have determined the suspect was not known to the victim and was a random walk into the store. The suspect attacked the victim with a knife and fled the scene through the back door. There is no known motive at this time. The suspect was last seen on video surveillance northbound in the alley to the rear of the crime scene.

“I’m absolutely devastated for her and her family,” Riley Rea, a co-owner of the store told the LA Times. “It just seems so disgusting and unexpected. Really there are no words to say how shocked we are to lose such a wonderful person.”

The suspect is described as a male Black, unknown age, tall, thin, wearing a dark hoody, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes, and carrying a dark backpack. Based on evidence discovered by detectives, the suspect is believed to be homeless.

