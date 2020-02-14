UVA student tells whitey to get out of the multicultural student center

Nothing has changed or will change in our nation’s colleges and universities until the administrators do something about it. Hate and destruction against political opponents are allowed, as is racism.

GET OUT WHITEY

A bigotted student at UVA, a bona fide snowflake racist, told the white people to leave the ‘MSC’ since there are too many of them. She’s uncomfortable with so many white people.

Perhaps she should find a safe space. There was some applause for her racist statement.

Person at @UVA makes an “announcement” that she is uncomfortable that there are too many white people around her. She asks white people to go elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/jCct7n4MYL — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 12, 2020

Ironically, she was trying to kick them out of the Multicultural Student Center.

The university response was disgusting.

College Fix reported: The university released possibly the most ineffectual, evasive statement possible in response to the controversy. The statement itself didn’t even mention, even indirectly, the racist rant one of its students had delivered in a university-owned space; rather, the school merely noted that student centers “are open to all members of the community.” A university tweet accompanying that statement noted, obliquely, that “some questions have been raised regarding the scope or inclusivity of these centers.”

DESTRUCTION AT UC SANTA CRUZ

At UC Santa Cruz, we have loons destroying the private property of College Republicans.

College Republicans tabling at the University of California, Santa Cruz were accosted by passersby who ripped their signs, spit on their Betsy Ross flag, tussled with them physically, and yelled obscenities, according to a video of the incident obtained by The College Fix.

The president of the UC Santa Cruz College Republicans, Dylan Temple, was also doxxed on social media with a false accusation that he attacked peers at the campus LGBTQ center.

Video recorded last week at @ucsc shows far-left radicals destroying the tabling booth run by College Republicans. I have reached out to campus police for comment. pic.twitter.com/TvRbn3BHVq — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 14, 2020

People are being forced to confirm their age for this clip:

NO FREE SPEECH BALLS

What happened to the executive action forbidding this type of thing?

A University of Wisconsin-River Falls student was told she must pay a fee or register as a student club in order to recruit fellow students to join a conservative club on campus, according to a letter sent to campus officials by the Alliance Defending Freedom on Tuesday.

According to the ADF, freshman Sofie Salmon rolled a beach ball around campus one day last September, asking other students to write messages on it. Salmon used the “free speech ball” to recruit students to form a chapter of the conservative group Turning Point USA at UW-River Falls.

“Even though Salmon did not block any sidewalks, hinder instruction, or disrupt the campus educational environment, a school administrator told Salmon she must reserve a space for her expression, limit her speech to a public sidewalk on the edge of campus, or risk an encounter with campus police,” wrote the ADF in a statement.

“The only permit that students should need to speak on campus is the First Amendment,” ADF attorney Caleb Dalton told The College Fix via phone. “The university here appears to think that they can tell students when and where they can speak…and that’s not constitutional.”

