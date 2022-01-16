VA AG Fired 30 Swamp Critters & Takes Cases from Soros Prosecutors

Virginia’s new Attorney General Jason Miyares fired 30 swamp critters and announced an investigation into the Virginia State parole board his first day on the job. As if that is not enough, he plans to take cases away from Soros-backed DAs for prosecution.

He is also investigating Loudoun County.

I can’t wait for next week.

The newly sworn in governor, Glenn Youngkin, issued 11 new executive orders, including the banning of CRT in the state. He said parents have a right to help determine what their kids are learning and whether they wear masks in school.

This is terrible news for the Democrats in the state who are used to Republicans they can roll over.

Miyares wrote:

“One of the reasons Virginians get so fed up with government is the lack of transparency – and that’s a big issue here. The Virginia Parole Board broke the law when they let out murders, rapists, and cop killers early on their sentences without notifying the victims. Loudoun Country Public Schools covered up a sexual assault on school grounds for political gain, leading to an additional assault of a young girl.”

