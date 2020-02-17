VA Delegate, angry over tabling of assault weapons ban, fears “mass murder”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party balked at the proposal. It has been shelved for now. It’s likely to help their re-election campaigns to shelve it, but they “will be back.” In the meanwhile, Delegate Mark Levine will stir up fear and hysteria to get the “weapons of war” banned.

Four fake moderate Democrats joined Republicans in Monday’s committee vote, rejecting legislation that would have prohibited the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and banned the possession of magazines that hold more than 12 rounds.

This is exactly what makes Democrats dangerous.

The bill is only tabled — for now — it’s coming back.

MARK LEVINE REACTS

The bill’s sponsor, Delegate Mark Levine, reacted to the legislative decision by claiming he fears “mass murder.”

That is irresponsible. None of the mass murderers would have been stopped by a ban on the AR-15, which is a rifle, not an assault weapon or a weapon of war, as he believes.

Senate Committee voted to study assault weapons bill for another year. We already know weapons of war don’t belong on our streets. I fear mass murder with these weapons between now and then, but I am proud of House of Delegates for doing what we could. We will be back. — Mark Levine (@DelegateMark) February 17, 2020

As reported by The Associated Press, Virginia lawmakers have advanced several gun control bills favored by Gov. Ralph Northam. But for radical Democrats, the legislative process in a Republic isn’t sufficient. To oppose liberal ideas is to advocate “mass murder.”

At the end of his statement, he declares, “We will be back,” and, unfortunately, they will be back. It’s never enough. There is no end for liberals/leftists.