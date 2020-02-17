Arrested 6 Times This Year, 139 Overall, NYC Subway Thief  Officially Thanks Democrats

The cashless bail insanity dropped on New Yorkers by Democrat politicians continues to become a dangerous parody of itself. Here’s the latest but most certainly not the last example.

A New York City man who’s now been arrested 139 times thanked Democrats for guaranteeing his immediate release, despite repeatedly swiping hundreds of dollars from unsuspecting subway commuters since the state’s new bail reform law went into effect January 1st.

Charles Barry, 56, has been arrested six times since the start of this year. He’s been released each time without having to post bail because, under New York’s new cashless bail statute, his alleged offenses were nonviolent. In the past, Barry’s served several stints in state prison and has a lengthy record, including six felonies, 87 misdemeanors, and 21 missed court hearings.

“Bail reform, it’s lit!” Barry yelled to reporters Thursday outside the Columbus Circle police station. “It’s the Democrats! The Democrats know me and the Republicans fear me. You can’t touch me! I can’t be stopped!” “I’m famous! I take $200, $300 a day of your money, cracker! You can’t stop me!” Barry shouted to reporters. “It’s a great thing. It’s a beautiful thing. They punk’ed people out for bullsh– crimes.”

A high-ranking NYP official said, because of the law, judges cannot demand bail for perps like Berry, who then get released and repeat the same types of crimes.

Assistant Chief Gerald Dieckmann declared “At least before, he’d be remanded and be behind bars for a couple of days. He wouldn’t be able to victimize people.” Dieckmann added, “When someone doesn’t….give them….money it’ll turn into a robbery, a slashing assault.”

The reform is “lit”! according to career criminal Charles Barry. He couldn’t be more pleased with NYS Democrats. The rest of us, are likely not so pleased with either the growing lawless madness or NYS Democrats.

“I take $200, $300 a day of your money, cracker! You can’t stop me!” shouts Charles Barry after his 139th known arrest. He praises NY’s “bail reform” law, and the Democrats behind it. He’s accused of robbing Subway riders & numerous other crimes. https://t.co/HqVHgml1Ek — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 15, 2020