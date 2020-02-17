Barack Obama takes credit for the Trump economy

President Trump inherited a stagnant economy, weighed down with regulations and taxes. He reversed those practices and the economy took off. Today, former President Obama took credit for the Trump economy, falsely claiming his Recovery Act of 2009 paved the way for the growth we now see.

The Recovery Act was a giveaway of trillions of dollars that did not stimulate the economy. Instead, it was mostly a payoff to unions.

Obama takes credit:

THE FAILED RECOVERY ACT

Barack Obama is trying to rewrite history. In fact, he was noted for his jobless recovery. People couldn’t find work and dropped out of the workforce or took part-time jobs or full-time jobs beneath their capabilities.

Obama spent 3% of the Stimulus on shovel-ready jobs, although it was all supposed to go to jobs. He thought it was a joke.

Watch:

The GSA spent some of the Stimulus funds on a Las Vegas trip. There was no real oversight or controls put on the money.

Some of the Stimulus went to foreign workers. Billions for alternative energy were wasted. The biggest chunk of the taxpayer dollars went to HHS for Obamacare. It did nothing.

The Recovery Act failed miserably.

The cuts to taxes and regulations by President Trump greatly increased the revenue, but, unfortunately, the spending is still out of control.

President Trump said he would address it in his second term. That will be an uphill battle. The politicians simply don’t care. The fiscal conservatives are nowhere to be found.

THE RESPONSES

