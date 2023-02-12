VA Dems Reject Indian American Candidate as a White Supremacist – Really

The Democrat-run Virginia Senate rejected Youngkin’s nomination of Suparna Dutta because of her alleged ties to white supremacy. She promoted traditional American values, American Bazaar online reported.

“The vote to kill her nomination came a week after a heated dispute with board member Anne Holton, Sen. Tim Kaine’s wife. Among Ms. Dutta’s ‘controversial’ remarks was her criticism of socialism and defending the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Never mind that Ms. Dutta lived under socialism in India.”

Senate rejection of Dutta, who immigrated to the United States from India, a week after she sparred with another board member over whether public schools should present socialism as “incompatible with democracy,” Fox News reported.

”I thought people celebrated diversity. Whether it’s diversity of thought, diversity of viewpoint, or diversity of any of the many characteristics?” Suparna Dutta told Fox News ahead of the vote. “I’m flummoxed.”

YOUNGKIN RESPONDS

“This particular board member [Dutta] indicated that racism was not a factor in American history, that the Constitution of the United States did not have any indications of racism or slavery within the document,” she was quoted as saying.

Senate Democrats “voted to remove Suparna Dutta, shockingly claiming that a public school parent isn’t qualified to serve on the Board of Education,” Youngkin said in a statement.

“She is a mother and advocates for parents’ rights; she is an immigrant and an advocate for Asian American rights; she is an engineer and advocates for STEM in education.”

“She is not only qualified, she epitomizes parental involvement in our schools, and we need her voice on our Board of Education,” the governor continued.

Her nomination was defeated by an amendment introduced by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi. Ms. Hashmi cited Ms. Dutta’s supposed “alignment” with “very extreme and right-wing white supremacist groups.” Winsome Sears slammed this smear on Twitter, noting that as the state’s first black lieutenant governor, she has “also been labeled a ‘white supremacist.,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Journal continued, “The accusation appears based on parent protests in Fairfax County, where a right-wing activist appeared and flew flags. Activists did the same to Glenn Youngkin’s campaign rallies in 2021 until he kicked them out. “To even suggest that I—as a Hindu woman of color—would support white supremacy is so absurd that it can only be part of a deceptive character assassination campaign,” Ms. Dutta said.

According to Fox News, Dutta’s ousting follows a contentious exchange last week during a board meeting reviewing proposed changes to history and social science standards in Virginia public schools.

