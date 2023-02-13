Montana Object Is the Same as the One Shot Down Over Lake Huron Today

The object spotted over Montana yesterday is the object that was shot down today over Lake Huron. Biden’s administration ordered it shot down by a missile fired from an F-22 or an F-16 fighter jet.

The AP says, “…four objects have been shot out of the sky by U.S. fighter jets in eight days, including over Alaska and Canada. Pentagon officials had said they don’t know when the last shootdown of an unknown or unauthorized object over U.S. territory occurred before this spate of incidents.”

Don’t worry. The AP says it’s normal to shut down airspace for unknown blips. They claim they don’t know what it is.

The AP says they closely monitor these blips, but they couldn’t seem to find it yesterday. The report said it wasn’t there when the jets arrived. They must be Romulans with a cloaking device.

The AP said further:

The latest object was octagonal, with strings hanging off, but had no discernable payload. It was flying low at about 20,000 feet, according to one of the officials.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials were still trying to precisely identify the other two objects shot down by F-22 fighter jets, and were working to determine whether China was responsible as concerns escalated about what Washington said was Beijing’s large-scale aerial surveillance program…

Eight days ago, F-22 jets downed the large white balloon that had wafted over the U.S. for days at about 60,000 feet. U.S. officials immediately blamed China, saying the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals and could maneuver itself. White House officials said improved surveillance capabilities helped detect it.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship blown off course. Beijing said the U.S. had “overreacted” by shooting it down.

Since then, we shot down three other somethings that were much smaller. Two had payloads, and the last one did not.

Don’t be distracted. The Biden regime is trying to start World War III, which they accused Donald Trump of trying to do. The US might have blown up the Nord Stream pipelines and that is an act of war.

