VA moves to shut down gun ranges & declare ammo-free zones

Virginia is vowing to shut down all gun ranges except those owned by the government, LawEnforcementToday reported. The blue governor and his far-left cronies also want ammo-free zones.

They want to shut down every gun range in the state that isn’t owned by the government.

According to House Bill 567, all indoor shooting ranges would be prohibited by law – UNLESS it was inside of a building owned by the state.

And any business owners who decided to defy the law could be facing up to a $100,000 fine and potential civil penalties.

With the government in control, what could possibly go wrong? Once the private ranges are gone, the government can move to close their ranges as well.

They’ve also introduced new legislation for the session of the General Assembly, HB318. This bill, introduced by democratic Delegate Kaye Kory would add ammo-free zones to the gun-free zones.

Currently, Virginia’s law, § 18.2-308.1, prohibits firearms on “the property of any public, private or religious elementary, middle or high school, including buildings and grounds.” This is known as a “gun-free” zone.

If you defy them, they will make a criminal out of you. It will be a class 1 Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $2,500, and up to a year imprisonment.

How ridiculous this is since the gun-free zones have become killing grounds.

If you had any doubt whatsoever that the Democrats want our guns, doubt no more. It’s blatantly clear that when they have the power, they will take away our Second Amendment.