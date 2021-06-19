Trump was literally impeached for what Biden just did

Reporter Jack Posobiec isn’t kidding — Biden just did what Donald Trump was impeached for doing. Joe Biden met with Russian President Putin and two days later he withheld aid to Ukraine.
Remember the impeachment and why Donald Trump was impeached?
Democrats had an anonymous whistleblower who was actually whistling about nothing illegal. DJT temporarily withheld aid to Ukraine legally until he was reassured they could be trusted. It is a corrupt nation.
Donald Trump was acquitted of the spurious charges but that didn’t stop some politicians from impeaching him in the House and voting against him in the Senate.
Trump was literally impeached for this https://t.co/snA8WjU4Gp
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 18, 2021
Send this article to Mitch Romney the traitor
How much of this has to do with Hunter? Biden is compromised. Is he sending a message to Ukraine once again like he did the last time with the billion dollar loan guarantee? Or is he acting at the behest of Putin given Hunter’s connection with the wife of the former mayor of Moscow??????????????? MSM total crickets !!!!!!!
Domocrats are plan corrupt. If you’re a Democrat you are the problem!
Ball spiking. Too bad Joe Joe is infirm or he could do a victory lap.
Congress has their pots of gold so they don’t care about the irrelevance.