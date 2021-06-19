Trump was literally impeached for what Biden just did



















Reporter Jack Posobiec isn’t kidding — Biden just did what Donald Trump was impeached for doing. Joe Biden met with Russian President Putin and two days later he withheld aid to Ukraine.

Remember the impeachment and why Donald Trump was impeached?

Democrats had an anonymous whistleblower who was actually whistling about nothing illegal. DJT temporarily withheld aid to Ukraine legally until he was reassured they could be trusted. It is a corrupt nation.

Donald Trump was acquitted of the spurious charges but that didn’t stop some politicians from impeaching him in the House and voting against him in the Senate.

Trump was literally impeached for this https://t.co/snA8WjU4Gp — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 18, 2021

Related

















