VA school’s cure for remedial math students is to make everyone remedial









Virginia’s Department of Education announced that it will eliminate accelerated math classes in all public schools. It’s about Marxist “equity.” Some kids can’t make the grade so they will bring everyone else down to their level.

I think they should get rid of the NFL because some kids can’t make the NFL. While I’m at it, they should end medical school because some kids can’t get in.

Once they eliminate the classes in Virginia schools, the wealthy parents will pay for extra classes or maybe they’ll move. Only the people without the ability to move will be stuck with this inferior Marxist equity education.

They want to kill all accelerated math options prior to 11th grade, thus higher-achieving students will be kept from advancing.

Loudoun County school board member Ian Serotkin posted about the change via Facebook on Tuesday. According to Serotkin, he learned of the change the night prior during a briefing from staff on the Virginia Mathematics Pathway Initiative (VMPI).

“[A]s currently planned, this initiative will eliminate ALL math acceleration prior to 11th grade,” he said. “That is not an exaggeration, nor does there appear to be any discretion in how local districts implement this. All 6th graders will take Foundational Concepts 6. All 7th graders will take Foundational Concepts 7. All 10th graders will take Essential Concepts 10. Only in 11th and 12th grade is there any opportunity for choice in higher math courses.”

. . . . On VDOE’s website, the state features an infographic that indicates VMPI would require “concepts” courses for each grade level. It states various goals like “[i]mprove equity in mathematics learning opportunities,” “[e]mpower students to be active participants in a quantitative world,” and “[i]dentify K-12 mathematics pathways that support future success.”

They’re dumping Algebra and Geometry:

During a webinar posted on YouTube in December, a member of the “essential concepts” committee claimed that the new framework would exclude traditional classes like Algebra 1 and Geometry.

Committee member Ian Shenk, who focused on grades 8-10, said: “Let me be totally clear, we are talking about taking Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2 – those three courses that we’ve known and loved … and removing them from our high school mathematics program, replacing them with essential concepts for grade eight, nine, and 10.”

Essential math sounds like math for dummies.

And the Chinese Communist Party thanks you fools in school administration.

