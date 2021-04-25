Take a tour of dangerous, filthy encampment at this Seattle school









The Seattle school district refuses to remove massive, continually growing encampments of drug addicts and other homeless people from their grounds. The school board of idiots won’t sweep the camp, claiming it wouldn’t be compassionate. They have absolutely no compassion for the children in the school.

“Here’s a tour of the massive, dangerous encampment attached to Broadview-Thompson K-8. The Seattle School Board, led by @hampsonneah, refuses to sweep the camp. She argues it lacks compassion. She prefers people to sleep outside, surrounded by filth,” KTTH radio host Jason Rantz tweeted.

Watch:

