VA Senate bill makes it easy to assault police

The Virginia Senate passed a bill allowing an assault on a police officer to be nothing more than a misdemeanor if the officer(s) aren’t hurt. Throw things at them, disrespect them to your heart’s content. It also removes the mandatory jail sentence.

The bill defelonizes assaulting police.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Senate voted 21-15 to pass Senate Bill 5032, which would allow an assault against a law enforcement officer to a misdemeanor if the person attacked is not hurt. The bill goes to the Assembly which is 55-45 Democrat.

Governor Blackface, or is it Governor White Hood? — no matter — will sign the bill.

Summary of Senate Bill 5032:

Eliminates the mandatory minimum term of confinement for an assault and battery committed against a judge; magistrate; law-enforcement officer; correctional officer; person directly involved in the care, treatment, or supervision of inmates; firefighter; or volunteer firefighter or any emergency medical services personnel and provides that such crime can no longer be committed as a simple assault and must result in a bodily injury.

The attempt to cause injury or mental trauma to an officer no longer matters in Virginia. You can throw rocks at firefighters too.

The bill also removes mandatory minimum 6-month jail sentence for assaulting a police officer.

If that is how they feel, great, then let them include governors, mayors, all politicians involved in passing this bill, in the bill. Why is it different for them? If police are fair game, they should be as well.

As the police are targeted throughout the nation, Virginia Democrats put a bigger target on their backs. Democrats hold the majority in the House, Senate, and Governorship.

Democrats believe in allowing criminals to escalate before they imprison them.

If you like what you see, vote Democrat.