Kenosha is becoming an anti-Semitic, anti-Christian Portland

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, vandalized a synagogue and a church on Wednesday evening during protests described as “peaceful” by the mainstream media.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel declared that the fourth night of protests in Kenosha had been “peaceful.”

The media really has to stop with the lying about ‘peaceful’ protests. None of them are peaceful. None of them!

Democrats are abandoning Jews and that is coming out in the riots. As synagogues are vandalized, Democrats remain silent.

They know the numbers of voters are with anti-Semites and they will drop the Jews, even as Jewish liberals support them.

Anti-Semitism

They also put graffiti on a sign at Christ the King church:

Destroying Courthouses

Harassing Innocent People

