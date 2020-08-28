Kenosha is becoming an anti-Semitic, anti-Christian Portland

Rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, vandalized a synagogue and a church on Wednesday evening during protests described as “peaceful” by the mainstream media.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel declared that the fourth night of protests in Kenosha had been “peaceful.”

The media really has to stop with the lying about ‘peaceful’ protests. None of them are peaceful. None of them!

Democrats are abandoning Jews and that is coming out in the riots. As synagogues are vandalized, Democrats remain silent.

They know the numbers of voters are with anti-Semites and they will drop the Jews, even as Jewish liberals support them.

Anti-Semitism

Synagogue Congregation Beth El on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles vandalized… Tell me this ugly hatred is still about #blm or #georgefloyd?! pic.twitter.com/DnCiA2Zc5L — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) May 31, 2020

Rabbi Gershon Bess Shul in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/wdjZvTQGzJ — Elder of Ziyon 🇮🇱 (@elderofziyon) May 31, 2020

They also put graffiti on a sign at Christ the King church:



Destroying Courthouses

Things are pretty quiet right now outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after Trump announced more federal officers and National Guardsmen would be deploying to the city. We’ll see if it remains calm tonight. pic.twitter.com/zVjHIjWnsl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

Harassing Innocent People

A man encourages the BLM crowd to march through the part of town where the white people and cops live in Kenosha: “Take it to their shit!” pic.twitter.com/4cyIKo01Xi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

BLM march now going through the residential areas of Kenosha and they are trying to wake people up by chanting, using megaphones, and banging buckets. pic.twitter.com/78wgKDGFxP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020