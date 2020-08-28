Titans QB, “This country was founded upon racist ideas”

“Tennessee #Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said after the team refused to practice in protest of the shooting in Kenosha: “This country was founded upon racist ideas…”

He’s basically calling all Americans ‘racists.’

The systemic oppression and racism were under Democrats who passed Jim Crow laws. There are individuals who are racist but the laws causing systemic racism are gone.

How many millions are we looking at just with these virtue signalers in the clip below? Why don’t we fire them all and get graduating college ballplayers who love their country for these teams?

Are you sick yet of people who constantly bash America when they’ve never lived anywhere else and never would?

Watch:

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill says America “was found upon racist ideas.” Tannehill is on a contract worth almost $120 million. If the USA is so awful, why did it make him and all of his teammates so rich? pic.twitter.com/1UCSvmxrit — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 27, 2020

THE NATION WAS FOUNDED ON THE IDEAL THAT ALL MEN ARE CREATED EQUAL

What a foolish man Tannehill is, exposing his ignorance of history. After thousands of years of people subjugated and denied liberty throughout the world, the United States became the first nation in history to be founded on the principle of equality and individual liberty.

The United States was founded on July 4, 1776, on the idea that all men are created equal, endowed with certain rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

An Expression of the American Mind

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

This has been called “one of the best-known sentences in the English language”, containing “the most potent and consequential words in American history”.

The passage came to represent a moral standard to which the United States should strive.

This view was notably promoted by Lincoln, who considered the Declaration to be the foundation of his political philosophy. He argued that it is a statement of principles through which the United States Constitution should be interpreted.

Proud to Be an American

Politicians from 13 colonies came together to declare a revolution in July 1776. They turned to a brilliant 33-year-old, Thomas Jefferson to draw up the document. In only days, Jefferson wrote one of the most celebrated documents for human freedom and self-government in the history of the world. Two hundred documents were printed and spread throughout the colonies. The common people took up arms in response.

The document was written to be read throughout the highest places.

Jefferson was aware of the problem of slavery. He called it a “moral and political depravity.” In the original document, he denounced the slave trade as a cruel war against human nature itself. But Congress thought better of this particular item and deleted it. In fact, there was no mention of slavery, black people, or women in this preeminent statement on the equal rights of man.

So how could a man who owned slaves write with such passion against it and for human liberation?

The real glory of The Declaration of Independence is our epic struggle throughout history to close the gap between the ideals of this remarkable document and the sometimes painful realities of American life.

Independence Day isn’t only about July 4th. It represents the constant struggle to achieve its ideals, not by demonizing the nation, not by pushing Marxist tenets such as disparate outcomes, but by enabling true freedom of opportunity for all mankind.

A reading of The Declaration of Independence: